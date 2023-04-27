National Action Network puts McDonald’s Corporation on notice over racial discrimination practices

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), today sent a letter to McDonald’s Corporation CEO Chris Kempczinski to finally address the multiple accusations of racial discrimination by the company. Coming out of the 2023 NAN Annual Convention held in New York City, Rev. Sharpton said the national organization would mobilize to demand action against the fast-food giant unless it meaningfully rectified these longstanding issues.

“We find it appalling and inexcusable that McDonald’s Corporation has not satisfied its differences with the Black community,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of NAN. “There are lawsuits brought by Black franchises. Another brought by a Black former executive over racial discrimination from the highest levels. And let’s not forget the $10 billion lawsuit brought by Byron Allen over the fact that Black-owned media did not get its fair share of McDonald’s supersized advertising budgets. We are also outraged at the removal of John Rogers, a well-respected business leader for the Black community, from the Board of Directors. We unequivocally demand they immediately acknowledge and address these issues, or we will begin a national campaign around McDonalds. You cannot sell Black folks Big Macs and give us little justice.”

About National Action Network (NAN)

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency, and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality, or gender.

For more information go to www.nationalactionnetwork.net.