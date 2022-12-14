National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum partners with local organizations to host annual toy giveaway Fri. Dec. 16th

The National A Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, The Far South Chicago Coalition, The Heathy Chicago Equity Zone (HCEZ) and Phalanx Family Services is Partnering with the Hustle Mommies, The Mompreneur Council, Hands Around around the hundreds, Impact Social Solutions to bring you an Annual Community Holiday Toy giveaway Friday, December 16th from 4pm -8pm. We are excited to present this event at the legendary Dr. Conrad Worril Track & Field Center at Gately Park, 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Chicago. The Facility is named in honor of the late great Dr. Worrill who had the vision for this facility many years ago before he passed. There will be something for the entire family and it is free to the public. This is a first come, first served event while supplies last.