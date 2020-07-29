NAACP to Host Virtual Town Hall Featuring Senator Mitt Romney

NAACP will host a Virtual Town Hall featuring Senator Mitt Romney and NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson on Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

They will discuss the global public health crisis and social justice uprisings which have brought awareness to the ongoing disparities and systemic racism present throughout our nation. The conversation will be moderated by Journalist April Ryan and will provide an opportunity for audience questions.

All can participate in the hour-long program via interactive toll-free conference call or watch the livestream on the NAACP’s website at https://naacp.org/call-to-action-program/. To join via phone, dial (866) 757-0756 and to join the conversation on social media follow @NAACP.

Participants will have the opportunity to hear remarks from Senator Mitt Romney and Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP.

WHAT: Virtual Town Hall

WHERE: Participant Dial-in: (866) 757 0756 / naacp.org

WHEN: Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

WHO: Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP

Mitt Romney, Senator (R-UT)

April Ryan, Journalist