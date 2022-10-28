MWRD PINKS IT UP!

Nationally, those who are impacted by breast cancer are honored or remembered during October. On behalf of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) Board of Commissioners, MWRD Vice President Barbara McGowan, who is a breast cancer survivor, sponsored a resolution at the October 20 board meeting that supports breast cancer awareness and honors employees of the MWRD.

As a further show of support, Vice President McGowan asked Commissioners and staff to PINK IT UP! for the meeting and throughout all MWRD facilities.

“Breast Cancer can kill if it is not caught early enough,” said Vice President McGowan. “I am blessed to have had a wonderful medical team that diagnosed then treated my breast cancer. I am grateful to be cancer-free today.” “We are appreciative to Vice President McGowan for bringing forward this resolution and the opportunity to raise awareness of this debilitating disease,” said MWRD President Kari K. Steele.

Statistics regarding diagnoses are startling. According to the American Cancer Society, one in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. In 2022, 75,350 residents of Illinois will be diagnosed with new cases of the disease and 23,200 will die.