Mrvan honors Crusader Publisher

Photo caption: (l to r) Rep. Frank Mrvan and Dorothy R. Leavell

In March, Congressman Frank J. Mrvan spoke on the House floor to celebrate Women’s History Month and recognize Dorothy Leavell, the editor and publisher of the Crusader Newspaper Group.

A video of the remarks is available at: http://bit.ly/3zQzUqC and below are his remarks as prepared for delivery is below.

“Mister Speaker, it is with great respect and admiration that I rise to celebrate Women’s History Month and its 2023 theme, Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories. Each year, the National Women’s History Alliance selects a unifying theme in honor and celebration of Women’s History Month. This year’s theme recognizes women in present time and throughout history who have played an active role in all forms of media and storytelling including radio, print, screen, television, electronic media, and more.

“As we celebrate the many women who have devoted their lives and talents to creating art and seeking the truth through storytelling, I would like to take the time to honor Dorothy Leavell, editor and publisher of the Crusader Newspaper Group, which consists of the Chicago Crusader and Gary Crusader newspapers. The Chicago Crusader was founded in 1940 by Mr. Balm L. Leavell Jr. and Joseph H. Jefferson. In 1961, they established the Gary Crusader, a publication serving the City of Gary and the community of Northwest Indiana. Dorothy took the helm as editor and publisher after the passing of her husband, Balm, in 1968.

“Throughout her career, Ms. Leavell has fought and beat the odds in a male-dominated industry. She remained grounded in her purpose to serve as an advocate for the African American community and has become a successful, accomplished, and innovative business leader. Under Dorothy’s leadership, the Crusader Newspaper Group became a voting member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), a federation of more than 250 African American-owned community newspapers throughout the United States. In 1995, Dorothy became only the second female president of the NNPA, a position she held from 1995 to 1999. She also served as chairperson of the NNPA Foundation from 2006 to 2011. Over the years, Ms. Leavell has received countless accolades honoring her truly remarkable and distinguished career. In addition, Dorothy has generously served her community by giving of her time and efforts to various charitable endeavors. For her exceptional devotion to these earnest causes, Dorothy has received numerous prestigious awards, and she is truly worthy of our admiration.

“Mister Speaker, at this time, I ask you and my other distinguished colleagues to join me in celebrating Women’s History Month and recognizing the dedication, the perseverance, and the contributions that Ms. Leavell and so many other extraordinary women have made to improve our communities through the stories they tell.”