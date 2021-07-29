Mrvan, Carson release Statement on Indiana U.S. Attorney Nominations

Congressman André Carson (IN-07), the Dean of the Indiana Congressional Delegation, and Congressman Frank J. Mrvan (IN-01) released the following statement after President Biden nominated Zachary Myers to serve as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana and Clifford Johnson to serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. The two lawmakers formally recommended them for these vital roles.

“We thank President Biden for taking the delegation’s recommendation and nominating these two exemplary public servants to help lead the justice system in our state,” said Reps. Carson and Mrvan. “Zachary Myers and Clifford Johnson bring decades of experience in the legal profession and a strong commitment to public service. We look forward to working with both Senators Young and Braun for prompt confirmations of these extremely qualified nominees for their continued service to Indiana.”

Mr. Myers was raised in Indianapolis and received his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2008, his M.A. from the George Washington University in 2005, and his B.A. from Stanford University in 2003. He is currently serving as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, where he has served since 2014. Since 2018, Mr. Myers has worked in the District of Maryland’s National Security and Cybercrime Section, serving as Cybercrime Counsel for the District. From 2011 through 2014, Mr. Myers previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. As a federal prosecutor, he has led investigations, prosecutions, and appeals of a wide variety of federal offenses, with a focus on technology-facilitated crime, including cyber crimes, national security offenses, child exploitation, fraud, public corruption, violent crimes, and sex trafficking.

Mr. Clifford D. Johnson served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana from 1986 until 2020. Mr. Johnson held numerous positions during his tenure, including as the First Assistant United States Attorney from 2010 to 2020, and as the Acting United States Attorney for several months in 2017. Before joining the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Indiana in 1986, Mr. Johnson was a Trial Attorney in the Employment Litigation Section of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. from 1980 to 1985. Mr. Johnson received his J.D. from Valparaiso University Law School in 1980 and his B.A. from Valparaiso University in 1976. Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Johnson has had extensive management experience at the Northern District office, in addition to his years of practice in civil and criminal cases, including employment discrimination, criminal civil rights violations, and involvement in violent crime reduction initiatives.

“We are extremely proud that these hard-working Hoosiers have been nominated to fill these extremely important positions in our judicial system,” added Reps. Carson and Mrvan.