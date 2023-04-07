Mrvan announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan announced the details of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for high school students from Indiana’s First Congressional District on March 31st.

Each year, the Congressional Institute and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives sponsor the Congressional Art Competition as an opportunity to promote the artistic talent in each Congressional District.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I look forward to hosting the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in our district and showcasing the skill and talent from our region. I encourage all interested high school students to participate in this unique opportunity to create a work of art to represent Indiana’s First Congressional District in the U.S. Capitol.”

All artwork submissions and application forms must be brought to Congressman Mrvan’s Merrillville District Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023. Artwork will be accepted during the Merrillville District Office’s normal hours of operation: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For additional information, including guidelines and application forms, please visit Congressman Mrvan’s website page at https://mrvan.house.gov/services/art-competition, or contact Elizabeth Johnson in the Merrillville District Office at 219-795-1844 or [email protected]