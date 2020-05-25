Morgan Park’s legendary coach Nick Irvin heads to college ranks

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

After leading the Morgan Park Mustangs to four IHSA State Titles in 12 seasons, Coach Nick Irvin, along with his strong resume, is taking his coaching talents to Western Illinois University in the Fall of 2020. Irvin, who resigned from his position as head coach of the Mustangs on Thursday, May 14, was hired as an assistant coach by Robert Jeter, head coach of the university.

Coach Jeter said he has a ton of respect for both Irvin and his family. “Nick is a winner,” said coach Robert Jeter in a statement to the Chicago Sun Times. “He’s an energetic, successful head coach who has proven to develop high-level student-athletes. For such a big city, the Chicago basketball community is tight-knit, and the Irvins have strong ties. Coming back to Chicago and giving one of our own an opportunity was a priority for me, and I’m excited to have Nick join us at Western.”

During his career as a high school coach, Irvin amassed a record of 301-70 over 12 seasons and won four state championships in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018. This season, Irvin was named the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year. In addition to his coach of the year honors, Irvin was also a star basketball player at Chicago’s Carver High School during the 1990s. He would star in the only upset of the season over powerhouse Peoria Manual High School during the 1996 -97 season. That team managed to win four straight IHSA State Titles during the decade.