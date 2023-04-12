Moraine Valley to host presentation on racial and ethnic trauma

Moraine Valley Community College will host the Exploring Racial and Ethnic Trauma presentation on Thursday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., in the Dorothy Menker Theater, in the college’s Fine and Performing Arts Center, located at 9000 W. College Parkway in Palos Hills.

“Racial and ethnic trauma has affected many individuals at our college and in the general population at large,” said Nick Shizas, professor of psychology. “Our presenter will discuss prevention, coping and treatment options.”

Dr. Shenay Bridges-Carter, director of clinical services at Northwestern University’s Counseling and Psychological Services and owner of Bridges to Wellness Therapy Center in Chicago, will share how racial trauma is experienced and discuss how an individual’s brain and body respond. She will offer coping strategies and give suggestions on how to break down barriers to treatment.

“We are hoping our audience can gain a better understanding of the physical, psychological and emotional health issues associated with this type of trauma,” said Cara Williams, professor of psychology.

Professionals can earn 1.25 CEUs by attending the presentation and completing the form available at the event.

The free program is part of the 16th Annual Psychology Department Mental Health Program and is open to the public.

For more information, contact Shizas at (708-608-4121) or [email protected] or Williams at (708-974-5489) or [email protected].