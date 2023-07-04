“Money Mondays with Melissa” offers path to successful homeownership

While home ownership remains a key avenue for creating long-term wealth and a more secure retirement, the path to buying and maintaining a home and long-term financial stability can be a difficult one.

The Chicago Treasurer’s Office’s ongoing series of financial education and literacy programs continues to create more opportunities for everyone in our city. Just because many are taking summer vacations doesn’t mean our programming stops!

On July 10, “Money Mondays with Melissa” presents “Tips for Homeowners” at 12 p.m. streaming live here. Housing counselors from The Resurrection Project will explain the many stages of homeownership. The counselors from The Resurrection Project are certified by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. They will share information and advice for the many stages of homeownership, from the homebuying process to home maintenance, and financial stability.

Two days later, HOPE Inside will showcase available financial literacy workshops and in-person counseling services to help you plan a path toward a more prosperous future. Then on July 19, HOPE Inside presents “Credit Repair 101” to help improve credit scores, reduce debt and create financial stability. And on July 26, please join me and Martin Cabrera, CEO of Cabrera Capital Markets, on Wealth Wednesday. He’ll talk about the keys to his success building one of the largest Hispanic-owned financial firms in the U.S.

Please note: All these webinars are available at no cost. And SAVE THE DATE for the CTO’s 2023 Building Wealth for Today and Tomorrow (BWTT) Financial Services Career Fair and Economic Summit on Oct. 5 and 6, at the UIC Forum.

“The Chicago Treasurer’s Office is proud to partner with The Resurrection Program, a nonprofit community development organization whose mission is to ensure access to the resources and tools for revitalizing under-resourced neighborhoods,” said Treasurer Conyears-Ervin. “It’s our aim to provide Chicagoans with the information and support to help them purchase a home that’s right for them and creating sustainable wealth.”

Some of the topics expected to be covered include:

Credit and budget building to help with saving money, reducing debt and improving credit scores

Selecting a mortgage

Tips for shopping for a home

Identifying financial resources for down payment assistance

Understanding the costs of homeownership, e.g., utilities, taxes, and more

Homeowner tax exemptions such as the “Senior Freeze” and Veterans with Disabilities, and other savings that contribute to lowering a homeowner’s property tax bill

“Money Mondays with Melissa” on July 10 is free and will be available live on Facebook and YouTube. Click here to stream.