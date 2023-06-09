Meyers-Martin passes bill to increase transparency in towing industry

The Illinois Commerce Commission will post administrative citations against towing companies thanks to legislation passed by state Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin, D-Matteson.

“There are too many bad actors in the towing industry that are abusing consumers with aggressive and sometimes illegal practices,” Meyers-Martin said. “By shining a light on these shady practices, we’re discouraging bad behavior while also protecting Illinois consumers.”

House Bill 3707 directs the Illinois Commerce Commission to publish the disposition of administrative citations against safety relocators on its website. By making these citations public information, municipalities and members of the public can easily access customer complaints and identify the companies that regularly violate the law and hurt consumers.

“I am grateful for the partnership of the towing industry for their cooperation in coming to an agreement on this legislation, as well as the hardworking staff at the Illinois Commerce Commission for helping to get this bill across the finish line,” Meyers-Martin said. “There is still much work to be done to protect Illinois consumers, and I am committed to pushing for laws and policies that work for all Illinoisans.”

House Bill 3707 passed the House with bipartisan support.