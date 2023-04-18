Mega Millions millionaire in Elgin

One lucky Illinois Lottery player walked out of a gas station in Elgin with a million dollar Mega Millions ticket for the Friday, April 14 drawing.

The winning Mega Millions ticket matched five numbers, 23-27-41-48-51, to scoop the second biggest prize – a cool $1 million. The ticket was purchased at Circle K in Elgin, located at 460 S. McLean Blvd.

This makes the third Mega Millions millionaire in Illinois so far this year. Another $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven in Evanston in January still remains unclaimed.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to come forward and claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to come forward and claim.

In total, nearly 34,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Illinois for the April 14 drawing.

The $476 million Mega Millions jackpot was won on Friday evening by a ticket purchased in New York.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit Illinoislottery.com.