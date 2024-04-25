Means Manor house in Gary sold to non-profit development corporation

Indiana Landmarks has sold the historic mid-century ranch house of Gary entrepreneur Geter Means and his wife, Virginia, to Gary East Side Community Development Corporation, a non-profit that works to address workforce and housing needs in the city.

When the house landed on Indiana Landmarks’ 10 Most Endangered list in 2022, it was barely visible, deteriorating behind overgrown vegetation. Today, the cleaned-up yard and exterior reflect the property’s improved outlook. Indiana Landmarks invested $100,000 to purchase the Means House, clean it out, make grounds improvements, and add a new roof to make the house watertight. The Gary East Side Community Development Corporation will continue the rehabilitation work inside the house while determining a use that honors the property’s significant heritage.

“Being selected to finish the restoration work begun by Indiana Landmarks is crucial for the Gary East Side Community Development Corporation as it validates our efforts in restoring the Geter Means house,” says Marlon Mitchell, executive director of Gary East Side Community Development Corporation. “This recognition not only acknowledges our hard work but also fuels our commitment to serving as a catalyst in transforming historic properties and contributing positively to the Midtown community’s development.”

Built in 1954, the home plays an important role in telling the story of the Means Manor neighborhood and the legacy of brothers Andrew and Geter Means. Discouraged by the lack of quality housing options for Gary’s Black community in the 1920s, the Means brothers launched their own home-building business. By the 1950s, Means Brothers, Inc., had become one of the largest Black-owned real estate companies in the Midwest, constructing almost 2,000 homes and rental units in Gary alone.

The centerpiece of their contributions to the community was Means Manor, a development of bungalows, ranches, and other houses—including their own—that became the preferred neighborhood for Gary’s Black middle class. Where African American homebuyers were denied mortgage loans, Andrew Means supplied promissory notes and let potential homebuyers offset some costs for their houses by helping to build them.

Following the listing of the Geter Means House on Indiana Landmarks’ 10 Most Endangered list, descendants of original neighborhood homeowners founded the non-profit SayYestoMeans to help preserve Means Manor and share its heritage, inviting others to share their memories on its website, sayyestomeans.org. The group partnered with Indiana Landmarks to raise awareness of the Geter Means House and clean up the neglected property.

“We’re grateful to residents of the Means Manor for their help and hospitality as the project progressed,” says Blake Swihart, director of Indiana Landmarks’ Northwest Field Office. “The Geter Means House is a focal point for the neighborhood, and the property’s revitalization is a wonderful example of ongoing revitalization efforts in Gary’s Midtown area. We’re pleased to be part of it,” he adds.