Mayor Prince Announces Next “All In Gary!” Two-Day Cleanup

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary will hold its next All In Gary!, a two-day cleanup project, on Sept. 16th and 17th.
“This is our third All In Gary! cleanup project, with volunteers and community groups spreading throughout the City to make a diﬀerence,” Mayor Prince said. “When our residents look out of their front windows, they want to feel good about what they see.”
Cleaning up the City is one of Mayor Prince’s top priorities, along with public safety and improving customer service in City facilities.
On Friday, Sept. 16th, city employees will volunteer their time to focus on cleaning up the City’s downtown corridor. On Saturday, Sept. 17th, General Services crews will support community groups, including churches and non-profit corporations from Gary and throughout Northwest Indiana, and block clubs and other groups from Gary working throughout the day cleaning parks, streets and neighborhoods citywide.
September 17th is also National Cleanup Day.
All In Gary! is more than a two-day cleanup event. Weather permitting, community groups can apply for assistance from the City of Gary to conduct their own cleanup projects twice a month throughout the City. General Services crews may be available to help with those cleanups, said Raven Hall, a department director for Public Works.
The idea behind the All In Gary! events is simple, Mayor Prince said. Everyone can do something to help our City, and, when people can take pride in their neighborhoods, they will take pride in the whole City, and they’ll want to do whatever they can to improve Gary.
“All In Gary! is meant to have a positive eﬀect on everyone here and on everyone who visits us,” Mayor Prince said. “One of my highest priorities is cleaning up the City, and getting residents, groups and people from throughout the Region involved just builds our sense of community across every boundary.”