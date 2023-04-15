Mayor-elect Johnson to deliver joint address at Illinois General Assembly

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will travel to Springfield on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mayor-elect will deliver an address at a joint session of the Illinois General Assembly on Wednesday and hold multiple meetings throughout his time at the State Capitol.

“I am excited to join our dedicated leaders in Springfield and discuss how we can invest in people to lift up all of our communities,” said Mayor-elect Johnson. “Building a better, stronger, safer Chicago will take all of us, and I look forward to establishing a strong foundation for collaboration.”

“On behalf of the Senate, we look forward to working with the mayor-elect, identifying shared goals, and finding ways to make things better for people all across the great state of Illinois,” said Senate Don President Harmon.

“I look forward to welcoming Mayor-elect Johnson to the State Capitol and the Illinois House next week,” said Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “A strong relationship with the mayor of Chicago is vital in our goal to grow our state’s economy and lift up people in all corners of Illinois. Through collaboration and open dialogue, we can and will build on the progress we’ve made to move our state forward.”

Upon adjournment of the joint session, Mayor-elect Johnson, Senate President Harmon, and Speaker Welch will hold a brief press availability for members of the media to discuss the visit and the importance of a collaborative relationship between the respective leaders. Details on time and location will be forthcoming.

For more information on the transition, visit chicagoforthepeople.org.