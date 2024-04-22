Mayor Brandon Johnson Launches the 2024-2025 Mayor’s Youth Commission Application

The 6th cohort of the Mayor’s Youth Commission will begin in early September 2024

Mayor Brandon Johnson announces the launch of the Mayor’s Youth Commission application. This new cohort will be made up of 40 young people from across the city who will be advising Mayor Johnson on policies that impact Chicago’s youth.

“One of my top priorities as Mayor is to listen to and engage with young people directly about not just the challenges they face, but also their hopes and aspirations for their futures,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Through the Youth Commission, I can hear from young people about how the policies we are putting forward impact them. The insights of our young people are invaluable as we continue to put forward an agenda that works for all Chicagoans.”

The Youth Commission meets monthly to give input on youth focused City initiatives, projects, events and policies. Youth Commissioners are informed by presentations, guest speakers, and meetings in Chicago’s neighborhoods. Youth Commissioners meet monthly within a Working Group to lead the planning of meetings, make decisions about the commission itself, and to develop new ideas for Chicago’s Mayor to consider for implementation. Based on their interests, Youth Commissioners will be assigned to one of four working groups:

Community Safety

Education

Public Health

Neighborhood Development

Youth Commissioners must be between the ages of 14-19 and will be selected through a rigorous application process. Youth Commissioners will work collaboratively with their working group peers on a culminating project to propose a “new idea” in the form of a policy, program or initiative to solve a Chicago problem impacting young people. In addition, they plan and host a summer youth summit, community meetings and community service events. The 2023-2024 cohort of the Commission heard from various Alderpeople and community leaders and provided direct feedback to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the Mayor’s Office, Chicago Fire Department, and World Business Chicago.

“Young people are not a monolithic group; they bring a diversity of perspectives and experiences from different neighborhoods across our city,” said Deputy Mayor Jen Johnson. “We know there are young leaders in every community, and we want them to apply for the Youth Commission. Because Mayor Johnson expanded the commission to 40 spots last year, we have more space for underrepresented young people to become commissioners and help us plot a path forward where every young person has the resources that they need to thrive.”

In 2023, Mayor Johnson expanded the Youth Commission from 32 to 40 Commissioners as well as increased the annual stipend from $500 to $850.

“My time with the Mayor’s Youth Commission has been truly enriching. Discussing issues close to my heart and exploring ways to effect change in Chicago’s community has been the highlight for me,” said Youth Commissioner Molly Wilson. “Looking ahead, I’m thrilled about the prospect of collaborating with city officials and aldermen. It’s empowering to amplify the voices of those who may not be heard and to strive for meaningful solutions on their behalf.”

The 2024-2025 Mayor’s Youth Commission application will close on June 15, 2024. More information on Mayor’s Youth Commission is available at explore.mychimyfuture.org/chicagoyouthcommission.