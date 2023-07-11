Mayor Brandon Johnson and partners provide updates on strategy to increase youth jobs

Mayor Brandon Johnson was joined by city officials, community-based organizations, and philanthropic leaders to provide updates on his administration’s strategy to increase youth jobs. The announcement coincided with the orientation and kickoff of the 2023 One Summer Chicago program, a vehicle for rapid, immediate expansion of youth jobs.

In addition to One Summer Chicago, the city has taken a comprehensive approach across departments, sister agencies, and corporate partners to expand youth jobs this summer, while also working to establish long-term, year-round opportunities.

“A summer job is more than just temporary employment—it allows Chicago’s young people to develop critical skills, engage with community, and build a brighter future for themselves, and for all of us,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “By taking an all hands on deck approach, my administration is fulfilling our commitment to expanding year-round youth employment, uplifting young people, and creating safe, vital communities. This type of program exemplifies our approach to creating a safer, stronger Chicago that brings everyone together across government, philanthropic, and business sectors.”

One Summer Chicago is Chicago’s largest City-managed youth summer employment program, and the nation’s second largest summer youth employment program. Supported by additional funding through the American Recovery Plan Act since 2021, the One Summer Chicago program has been able to increase the number of summer and year-round youth employment opportunities.

To date, the program has met 80% of its hiring goal. This summer, the program will increase by over 2,000 jobs. Additionally, nearly all city departments are employing youth interns, including the Mayor’s Office.

“By expanding youth jobs, we are creating pathways of fulfillment for Chicago’s youth and providing young people with the tools and resources they need to succeed,” said Jen Johnson, Deputy Mayor of Education, Youth & Human Services. “The Johnson administration is working collaboratively and across departments to provide youth with paid opportunities to learn something new, identify interests, and develop independence.”

“Placing Chicago’s youth in paid opportunities, for summer and year-round, is an important component of building safe, vital communities,” said Ida M. Brown, Founder and Director of A Knock At Midnight. “Building up our young people is good not only for them, but for the entire city. Our children deserve every opportunity to learn and grow right here in Chicago, and A Knock At Midnight will continue to be a partner in expanding the capacity for youth jobs.”

“By hiring these work-ready Chicago youth, we not only invest in their futures but also in the economic development and public safety of our city,” said Jack Lavin, President and CEO of Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. “Our business community possesses the power to make a significant impact and help shape a brighter future for Chicago youth.”

The One Summer Chicago program is a partnership with City of Chicago Departments and Sister Agencies, community-based organizations, corporate partners and local companies to offer employment and internships opportunities to young people ages 14-24. In 2023, the program anticipates employing close to over 24,000 young people across the city this summer. One Summer Chicago program consists of three interconnected programs:

Chicago Youth Service Corps (CYSC): Employs youth ages 16-24 yearround through programming focused on leadership development and local/civic engagement.

Chicagobility: Employs youth ages 14-15 through project-based learning and skill-building experiences.

Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP): Employs youth ages 16-24 through job placement or training program to provide work experiences and develop skills for career pathways.

The announcement took place at the headquarters of A Knock at Midnight (AKAM), a non-profit community-based organization established in September of 2003. AKAM has been involved with the One Summer Chicago program since 2015, making this their 8th year involved with the program.

AKAM primarily focuses on providing direct services in the communities of Englewood, West Englewood, Chatham and Auburn Gresham. AKAM’s mission is to collaborate and build linkages with public schools, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and private community organizations, the juvenile justice system, other business and government institutions. In 2023, AKAM will place 100 young people ages 16-24 in summer jobs at the following job sites: