May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month

Illinois DCFS thanks foster parents and encourages the public to become licensed foster families

May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month, a time to honor and celebrate the 8,350 foster families across the state who have made it their life’s mission to care for Illinois’ most vulnerable children and encourage more Illinoisans to join them by becoming licensed foster families.

  • Participate in a social assessment and home inspection.
  • Complete a training on foster care and the needs of children who are in foster care.
  • Complete a criminal background check of all household members.
  • Be financially stable.
  • Complete a health screening.

Foster parents must be at least 21 years old and can be married, in a civil union, single, divorced or separated. They can work full- or part-time, go to school or be a stay-at-home parent; and rent or own their own home.

