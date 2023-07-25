Married Sailors to retire from U.S. Navy on same day

Photo caption: Chief Petty Officer Michael Holmes and his wife, Chief Petty Officer Mary L. Holmes along with their son, Michael, 5, and daughter, Maicyn, 2

Chief Petty Officer Michael Holmes, who grew up in both Buckatunna, Mississippi, and Broadview, Illinois, and his wife, Chief Petty Officer Mary L. Holmes, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, will both retire from the U.S. Navy, July 29.

The two have had long, distinguished careers serving in the U.S. Navy. Michael Holmes, currently serving aboard the amphibious assault ship, USS Makin, will retire after 24 years of naval service. Mary Holmes, serving with Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific San Diego, will retire after 22 years of naval service.

They have been dedicated military members rising with unparalleled commitment and bravery displaying unwavering dedication, honor, and courage in the face of challenges, earning respect from peers and superiors alike.

They met while serving aboard USS George Washington, operating out of Yokosuka, Japan, and have been married for six years.

The couple has a son, Michael, 5, and a daughter, Maicyn, 2.