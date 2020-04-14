Lyric Opera of Chicago offers lively online content

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

In these times of social distancing and spending our days at home, Lyric Opera of Chicago staff members have become very familiar with their pets’ daily nap schedules, their neighbors’ strange vacuuming hours in thin-walled apartments, and their co-workers’ coffee mug collections during video meetings.

Thankfully, Lyric has also gotten to know its audience members and patrons better and the opera company is enjoying various conversations through email and on social media! To show the community how the Lyric feels, it has included a clip of “Getting to Know You” from the Lyric’s 2016 production of “The King and I,” sung by Kate Baldwin.

You’ll also find a funny video featuring some of the Lyric staff describing opera plots poorly, an interview with veteran stagehand John Clarke, opera commentaries to pair with the Metropolitan Opera’s nightly live streams, and a coloring interlude, for kids and adults!

Visit https://www.lyricopera.org/lyric-lately/lyric-music-more-april-7/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Lyric+Music+++More%3A+April+7&utm_campaign=1920+-+Lyric+Music+++More+4-7#getting-to-know-you to enjoy the show.

LAWRENCE BROWNLEE, Count Almaviva, says: “It’s wonderful to look out in the audience and see people of color. My hope is that people who come [to see me] feel like they have someone on their side, and that it makes it easier for them to feel like they can relate to the stories they see on stage.”
Also enjoy my previous piece on African American tenor Lawrence Brownlee in the Lyric’s “Barber of Seville.” https://chicagocrusader.com/lyrics-barber-shows-black-tenor-brownlee-at-bubbly-best/.

