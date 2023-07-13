Lt. Governor Stratton met with Doulas and Midwives for anniversary of Dobbs Decision

Photo caption: GUESTS ARE PICTURED with Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton (second from left) during a tea to discuss

women’s reproductive health.

As the right to bodily autonomy continues to come under attack nationwide, it is critical that the dedicated professionals on the frontlines of reproductive care are seen and heard. Doulas and midwives play an invaluable role in ensuring Illinois remains an oasis of care, and Lt. Governor Stratton amplified their voices on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

“In our state, we will continue to champion the right to live in communities with access to care and where bodily autonomy is respected, regardless of income, race, or religion,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “While the Dobbs decision continues to harm the livelihoods of thousands of women across our country, Illinois stands tall as a beacon of hope and celebrates the workers who provide all types of reproductive health care.”

Lt. Governor Stratton met with doulas and midwives for tea and conversation, listening and learning from their experiences and shining a light on how state leaders can continue the work for reproductive justice.

“Tea with the Lieutenant Governor was an inspiring opportunity to reconnect to purpose,” said Dakisha Lewis, MD, FACOG Medical Director and Chairperson for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Advocate Trinity Hospital, Advocate Health. “It was a privilege to meet and engage with Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and a diverse group of women who are passionate about women’s healthcare. This gives me hope for the future of maternal healthcare in Illinois.”

The Pritzker/Stratton administration remains committed to supporting communities across the state and uplifting the needs of reproductive healthcare workers in a post-Dobbs society.

Early this year, Governor JB Pritzker signed a law aimed at expanding the pool of providers to eliminate barriers to access. The Patient and Provider Protection Act allows birth centers to provide all forms of reproductive care and eliminates copays for services like birth control, abortive medications, and gender-affirming therapies.

In addition, the administration and the Illinois General Assembly worked together to enshrine reproductive rights into state law through the Reproductive Health Act in 2019, which also expanded insurance coverage for reproductive health services including contraception.