Lotto jackpot grows to 15.65 million

Lotto players are getting another opportunity to win a big wad of cash tonight as the Lotto jackpot has reached a massive $15.65 million dollars.

This Thursday night’s jackpot is the largest Lotto prize on offer this year – and the fourth largest in nearly three years, following an Illinois Lottery player winning a life-changing $16.5 million in June 2020.

The jackpot has been growing all year, while two players have won prizes of $1 million each with Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and the current jackpot is at $15.65 million for the next drawing tonight on Thursday, May 18.

Lotto can be played for $1 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

