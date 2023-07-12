Loretto Hospital offers free back-to-school physicals and immunizations for Austin community residents

The Loretto Hospital is offering free back-to-school immunizations and physicals for uninsured and underinsured families living in the Austin community, now through the end of September. Same-day and walk-in appointments are available. For additional information, call 833-TLH-LOVE.

“Our children are the future of this community,” said Tesa Anewishki, President and CEO of Loretto Hospital. “The ability to access required back-to-school physicals and immunizations should not be a barrier to their success.”

Loretto’s free back-to-school physicals and immunizations are part of the hospital’s community-wide summer screening series. Throughout the months of July, August, and September, Loretto team members will be visiting locations and events throughout Austin to provide a range of free, potentially life-saving services, from blood pressure monitoring to mental health evaluations.

Uninsured and underinsured families living within the zip codes of 60651, 60644, 60624, 60623 and 60612 are eligible for Loretto’s free-back-to-school immunizations and physicals.

About Loretto Hospital

Celebrating its Centennial Anniversary, Loretto Hospital is an acute care hospital, dedicated to serving the residents of Austin and surrounding communities with exceptional healthcare and connecting them to resources and wrap-around services. Staffed with an interdisciplinary team of doctors, specialists, and nursing professionals, Loretto delivers convenient and accessible patient care by providing medical and ancillary services in one location. Established in 1923, Loretto Hospital is located at 645 S. Central Avenue in Chicago.