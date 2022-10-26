Local church celebrates ‘70 years at 70th Street’ in Chicago

On Sunday, October 30, Kelly Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 6955 S. King Drive, will celebrate two events commemorating 70 years on 70th Street.

The first salute is the 15th anniversary of the marriage of the former Kelly United Methodist Church and the former Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

The second salute is to the 17th year of providing ministry at 70th Street in Park Manor. Kelly Woodlawn United Methodist Church has served the Woodlawn community faithfully since 1952.

Reverend Andrea Davidson joined Kelly Woodlawn United Methodist Church in July, 2022, as its new pastor. Davidson is the former pastor at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church, also in Chicago. Pastor Davidson hopes that you will invite your friends, family, former members, and former Kelly UMC or Woodlawn UMC members to come back and share this special occasion.

A full day of festivities begins at 10:30 a.m. with Morning Worship, featuring distinguished preacher Reverend Dr. Jacques Conway, District Superintendent of the Lake South District of the Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Those who attend will learn about the history of Kelly Woodlawn UMC in the community.

Following the worship service, guests are invited to a luncheon in the Kelly Woodlawn Fellowship Hall, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Choirs from neighboring churches will present a gospel concert in the sanctuary of the church from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kelly Woodlawn United Methodist Church will also mark its 17th year of providing ministry in the Park Manor community by inviting neighbors and friends to a “Trunk or Treat” party from Noon until 2:00 p.m.

The children and youth (ages 18 and under) will go from car to car instead of door-to-door as treats are distributed to them along 70th Street. The street will be closed that day from King Drive to Vernon Avenue.

The community is invited to meet the new pastor, Reverend Davidson, at this safer, more community-oriented alternative to Halloween Trick or Treating. If you have any questions, contact the church or visit their website at www.kellywoodlawn.org.

About Reverend Andrea E. Davidson

Rev. Andrea E. Davidson has served as Pastor of Kelly Woodlawn United Methodist Church since July 2022. Rev. Davidson came to Kelly Woodlawn after serving 7 years as Senior Pastor of Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church in Chicago. She has well over 20 years experience in pastoral work including serving congregations in New York and California. Called out of corporate America, Rev. Davidson has used her God-given gifts to enhance ministries involving violence reduction, ending mass incarceration, education equity, economic development and jobs for the hard to employ.

In addition to her pastoral work, Rev. Davidson also serves as a Board Co-Chair of LiveFree Illinois, a faith-based organization that seeks “to rebuilt Black communities through the power of the Black church.” God knew where he wanted Rev. Davidson to be placed and we, the congregation, are blessed to have her considerable skills applied to pastoral ministry here at Kelly Woodlawn and available to our community so in need of leadership, substance and the strength and power that comes from faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ.