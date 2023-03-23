Living your best life is repayment of your debt to the Creator

Sometimes we can get so bogged down that we totally misplace our priorities. In simpler times, it was much easier to define who we were, and to determine where we were. Technology has clearly been both a blessing and a curse. It opens up abound this field of possibilities and considerations. But at the same time, it seems to dull the senses when it comes to self-perception and how we view others.

Right and wrong once seemed so clearly defined. People based it on their religious beliefs, their cultural inclination, their status, group, reference, the realm of knowledge and education, their upbringing and family circumstances, or myriad influences that remain inescapable no matter where life takes us. Not only are we more at conflict with one another, but have more conflict within ourselves.

We make things far more complicated than they need to be. Sometimes it’s as though we equate complexity with intellectualism. Some of the homespun wisdom that helped guide our path, as we listen to far less educated elders, has escaped us. A data driven society has made us far more reliant on statistics, and far less confident about acting on our best instincts as human beings.

We need to figure a way to combine the best intelligence of our era with the most deeply rooted common sense approach to live in our daily lives. We need to recognize more clearly that wow statistics and consensus has its place, part of the magnificent capacity of men and women to realize the unimaginable occurred because they were not bound by the constructions or restrictions of their time.

The first mandate is to understand the necessity to live your best life. That seems a rather simplistic edict, and yet we find individuals incapable of harnessing their anxieties, insecurities and unwarranted apprehensions, despite the level of their preparation to handle matters at the highest levels. And we need to return to a point at which our confidence in ourselves, and each other, is only surpassed by our faith.

The literary phrase that no man is an island has always been true, and remains a fact in this complicated existence, where people are beginning to think artificial intelligence may actually supplant human endeavors. The concept of going out alone is a recipe for at best failing to achieve your optimum potential and at worst destruction and disaster. We need one another in this world. There is no shame in human dependence.

Living your best life requires that you acknowledge the realities of the moment, but that you never relinquish the possibilities. It does not matter how old or young you are. It does not matter how much or how little money you have in the bank. It does not even matter if you are in perfect physical condition or facing life-threatening circumstances. Living your best life is functioning at the highest level within your reality, no matter what it might be.

If you are at the zenith of your accomplishments and condition, there is a divine order for you to exercise your blessings for the benefit of others. If you are at the lowest point of self-fulfillment that you can remember in a while, it is your divine order to do the most that you can within your constraints, and never to forget that God is a miracle worker, and there is nothing too hard for him to do in your life.

Whether at a high point, a low point, or somewhere in between, living your best life is the greatest thing that you can do. I know that nothing is promised, but you are still here, because of one reason, and one reason only. God still has a purpose for you, and is expecting for you to fulfill your assignment for the rest of the time remaining on this earth. As complicated as we make things, at the end of the day, they are really not that complex after all. The Bible says, lean not on your own understanding. This is far too complicated for you to figure out. Trust in the Lord at all times, and remember that faith is the very evidence of the unseen and substance of things hoped for. Let go and let God. Live your best life today and every day.

CIRCLE CITY CONNECTION by Vernon A. Williams is a series of essays on myriad topics that include social issues, human interest, entertainment and profiles of difference-makers who are forging change in a constantly evolving society. Williams is a 40-year veteran journalist based in Indianapolis, IN – commonly referred to as The Circle City. Send comments or questions to: [email protected]