Legislating Black hairstyles is unfortunately necessary

Del. Smith said she wishes such legislation wasn’t necessary. We agree. There are other more pressing issues we should have to worry about, like crime and improving education. Maybe one day we’ll reach a place when people of all races and ethnicities are embraced.

We are already starting to see some change. Look around and you will see more African Americans wearing natural styles. Hair products to maintain these styles occupy much more space on store shelves than the straightening relaxers that used to line the aisles. YouTube videos give tutorials on how to style curly heads of hair. African Americans want to be their natural selves and hopefully legislation will make it easier for them to do that.

This article originally appeared in the Baltimore Sun.