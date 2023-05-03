Legendary comedian Kenan Thompson launches 13th annual Young Stars 360 national talent search

Photo credit: youngstars360.com Kenan Thompson, the award-winning actor, comedian, and producer, announced his 13th annual Young Stars 360 national talent search. Co-created by Executive Producer, Cherie Chiles-Buchanan of Simply C Productions and in partnership with the iconic Hard Rock Café, Young Stars 360 will embark on a 12-city tour to discover and showcase extraordinary talents among youth aged 5 to 17. The series will allow youth to highlight their special abilities, whether it be in performing arts, media, or entrepreneurship, in front of prominent network executives, influencers, and entertainment professionals. Sunday, May 7th, the tour stops in Chicago at the Hard Rock Hotel, 63 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL, from 9 am – 4 pm.

“As someone who has been acting since my early teens, I enjoy facilitating opportunities for others to make their dreams come true while giving back to an industry that has given me so much,” Thompson explains. “As executive producers, Cherie Chiles-Buchanan and I remain committed to helping tomorrow’s stars safely navigate their way to success in however they define it.”

With a mission to illuminate the brightest young talents of tomorrow, the program empowers talented youth and their parents with a multi-tiered platform designed to guide them through the nuances of the entertainment industry, enhance their portfolios, provide them with valuable industry insights, helping take their careers to the next level.

The national talent search kicked off in New Orleans on April 1st, followed by stops in major cities, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, and more.

Known for his iconic roles in beloved programs such as “Saturday Night Live,” “All That,” “Kenan & Kel,” “Good Burger,” and “Barbershop 2: Back in Business,” Thompson has cemented his place as one of the most versatile and talented performers of his generation. With his talent, wit, and dedication, Thompson, an Emmy, and Critics’ Choice award-winning actor, has become an inspiration to aspiring performers making him the perfect person to find and elevate the next generation of child stars.

TOUR DATES: