Lee Enterprises’ Partnership Expanding PNW’s Digital Marketing Competition

Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) College of Business is excited to announce a multi-year agreement with Amplified Digital Agency to continue to expand the Digital Marketing Competition (DMC) across the United States and Lee Enterprises’ 77 local media markets.

The presenting sponsorship agreement between Amplified’s marketing and event management team, and the DMC team, will help promote the competition, identify ancillary opportunities for growth, and create an opportunity for the competition finals to travel to new locations across the country beginning in 2022.

“Amplified’s team of marketing and event specialists are a great addition to our team, and with their help we should see a significant number of additional student teams participating,” said Matt Hanson, director of the Digital Marketing Competition and clinical associate professor of Marketing at PNW. “They’ve outlined a clear path for growth and we’re excited to continue to grow with such a great digital partner.”

The structure of the DMC consists of two rounds. In round one, student teams submit an eight-minute video of their campaign ideas to be reviewed by a panel of digital marketing professionals. Five teams are invited to compete at the finals to pitch their ideas to the case sponsor.

For further details, visit DigitalMarketingCompetition.com or contact Matthew Hanson, director of the Digital Marketing Competition, at hansonm@pnw.edu or (213) 302-6075.

Digital Marketing Competition

Launched in 2019, the Digital Marketing Competition (DMC) is an international digital marketing competition for college students where they develop and pitch their digital strategy to a real-life client. Participants have come from across the world covering five of the seven continents. For more information about the DMC, visit www.DigitalMarketingCompetition.com.

Amplified Digital Agency

Amplified Digital Agency (a Lee Enterprises company) is a data-driven and results-oriented digital marketing agency focused on providing strategic marketing campaigns that produce measurable results. Amplified is powered by teams of strategic thinkers and doers throughout the United States, who are full of passion for helping companies succeed online.

As a Premier Google Partner, Amazon Advertising Partner, and HubSpot Solutions Partner, Amplified Digital is held to the highest quality standards when it comes to our robust solution suite, including Website Development, eCommerce, Paid Search, CTV & OTT, Programmatic, Content Development, and various other marketing solutions. For more, visit AmplifiedDigitalAgency.com.

Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a premier metropolitan university dedicated to empowering transformational change in our students and in our community. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW values academic excellence, supports growth, and celebrates diversity. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.