Largest Lotto Jackpot o the year up for grabs tonight!

The Lotto jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now a whopping $14,150,000.

This is the largest Lotto jackpot in nearly three years, when a lucky Illinois player scooped up $16.5 million in June 2020.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game with three chances to win a million dollars or more with every drawing.

So far this month, two Lotto players have won $1 million each, but the jackpot has kept growing. In total this year, over 2.5 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, netting players about $10.9 million in prizes.

Lotto is played three times a week with drawings on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The next prize draw is tonight, April 24 at 9:22 p.m. CT.

Lotto tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add Extra Shot for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, Illinois Lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

About the Illinois Lottery:
Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

