Largest gift in Howard University history to fund science and technology

“A lot of these students are Pell Grant recipients, so they don’t have that disposable cash to do some of those other things,” Frederick said, referring to federal grants that go to students from low-income families.

The Karshes’ donation will also create the Lomax KIPP scholarship program, named after the chief executive officer and president of the United Negro College Fund, Michael L. Lomax. The award will cover the costs that remain after financial aid — including housing, meal plans and books — for two KIPP graduates who enroll at Howard. KIPP is a national network of public charter K-12 schools in underserved communities; seven of its campuses are in the District.

Students have until Feb. 15 to apply for the KIPP scholarship and until Jan. 30 to apply for the scholars program.

“The challenge has been, for many years, that many of these students don’t get the kind of preparation they need to be competitive in college,” said Lomax, who, along with Martha Karsh, is a member of KIPP’s board of directors. “KIPP has been rigorous about academic preparation. These young people are just the students we want to come to” historically Black colleges and universities, known as HBCUs. Endowments at HBCUs lag behind those at historically white institutions, a gap that jeopardizes these institutions’ ability to rebound from decreases in state and federal funding, according to a report published by the United Negro College Fund and the American Council on Education, a higher education interest group.

The disparity can be attributed, in part, to a lack of relationships between minority-serving institutions and large philanthropic organizations, said Kayla Elliott, senior policy analyst for higher education at the Education Trust, a nonprofit focused on closing the achievement gap that disproportionately affects students of color and students from low-income families.

“Fundraising and development are primarily relationship-based, and conversations about these large gifts, and where they’re secured, also have to factor in access and the networks of universities,” Elliott said.

Before this announcement, Howard’s largest gift from a foundation came from the Hopper-Dean Foundation, which donated $4 million in December to the STEM scholars program. Meanwhile, neighboring George Washington and Georgetown universities have secured donations as large as $80 million (GWU) and $100 million (Georgetown)