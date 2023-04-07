Lakeshore Public Media, League of Women Voters coordinate NWI mayoral debates

Lakeshore Public Media is partnering with the League of Women Voters (LWV) to coordinate and broadcast mayoral debates of Gary, Portage, and Lake Station. The three primary debates in Northwest Indiana occur throughout April and are set to broadcast across Lakeshore Public Radio mediums.

“Having Lakeshore as a co-sponsor is invaluable to making these debates a reality. They provide media support, knowledge, and all the technical support needed to offer a debate,” President of the LWV of the Calumet Area and Chair of the debate committee, Barb Schilling, said.

Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Radio, Tom Maloney, is the moderator for each of the three debates. People can submit questions for the debate candidates by emailing [email protected]

“Debates are oftentimes a citizen’s only chance to see and hear from candidates before they’re elected to office. These opportunities, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, allow for clear and open communication between candidates and constituents. We’re proud of the nearly decade’s worth of work that we’ve done in bringing local debates to the Northwest Indiana communities that we serve,” Maloney said.

The Portage mayoral debate for the Republican Primary election was organized by LWV of Porter County, and occurred on April 4, 2023, in Oakwood Hall at Woodland Park.

Candidates for the Portage debate were Austin Bonta and former mayor, John Cannon. A live stream of the debate will be made available via Lakeshore Public Radio’s Facebook page. The radio broadcast of the debate was aired on April 5 on 89.1 FM, Lakeshore Public Radio.

Schilling ensures voters can expect an educational, civil, nonpartisan, well-managed debate experience.

“The League’s mission is to empower voters, defend democracy. We want the public to be educated voters. Sponsoring debates and candidate forums play a huge role in educating voters. People get to see their candidates. They are given the chance to ask their candidates questions that are both important to themselves and their community. Candidates have the chance to share their views on various issues important to their community. We and Lakeshore offer a nonpartisan, civil platform,” Schilling said.

The Gary mayoral debate for the Democratic Primary election was organized by LWV of the Calumet Area. The debate was scheduled Thursday, April 6, 2023, and was open to the public. The debate was hosted at 1600 W. 25th Avenue, in Gary, at 6 p.m.

Candidates participating in the Gary debate were Indiana State Senator, Eddie Melton, and Mayor Jerome Prince. A live stream of the debate was made available via Lakeshore Public Radio’s Facebook page. The radio broadcast of the debate will air April 10 at 7 p.m. on 89.1 FM, Lakeshore Public Radio.

Lake Station’s mayoral debate, hosted by LWV of the Calumet Area, happens Monday, April 24, 2023. The forum will be held in the large meeting room of Lake Station – New Chicago Branch of the Lake County Public Library, located at 2007 Central Avenue in Lake Station. Doors open for the public at 6 p.m.

Candidates for Lake Station’s mayoral debate are Neil Anderson and Mayor Bill Carrol. A live stream of the debate will be made available via Lakeshore Public Radio’s Facebook page. The radio broadcast of the debate will air Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. on 89.1 FM, Lakeshore Public Radio

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to people 16 years and older, of all gender identities. With over 100 years of experience, the League is one of America’s oldest and most trusted civic nonprofit organizations.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-licensed public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org or via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.