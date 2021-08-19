State Representative La Shawn Ford introduces bill to address prison beatings of inmates

Earvin was serving a six-year sentence for robbery in Cook County. He was scheduled to be paroled in September 2018, but he died at a Centralia Correctional Center hospital on June 26 of that year.

Ford believes that prisons need outside monitoring to boost accountability and transparency in state prisons.

“I introduced HB4119 in response to the chorus of cries for justice and to ensure that all victims and families who have had their basic civil and constitutional rights so brutally and violently violated are not prevented from utilizing our courts to obtain the justice that they are entitled to,” said Representative Ford. “This great nation has been finally awakened to the critical need for justice reform – we cannot for- get that there must be accountability for correctional officers, our prison officials, and the State.”

Reportedly, correctional officers repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped Earvin’s head, abdomen, arms and legs so severely and brutally that he suffered 15 rib fractures, a punctured colon (resulting in his re- quiring a colostomy bag), critical neurological injuries, more than 48 contusions and abrasions to his scalp, both feet and ankles, knees, legs, buttocks, rectum, back, sternum, chest, arms, wrists, forehead, face, and eyebrows.