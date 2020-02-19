Kenwood upsets #5 Evanston in non conference match

By Joseph Phillips

Sports Editor

The Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team upset #5 Evanston Township on their home floor with a 66-64 victory on the road in a non conference matchup.

Senior Roland McCoy led all scorers with 24 points in one of his biggest game’s of his high school career. Kenwood’s coach Justin Bowen said he was very proud of the way his team played on Tuesday night, and believes the win over the WildKits was one of the biggest upsets in school history.

“Every win is an important win,” said Bowen after shocking #5 Evanston on their home floor. “I told my guys although we came up short in the city playoffs, that this time of the year we will have to be at our very best.”

Bowen said he felt great after the win, but as a first year head coach, he has had to overcome many challenges and obstacles. Challenges such as losing top player and Broncos transfer Seryee Lewis to a prep school in Arizona and facing pressure from outside sources who would one day like to see him fired.

But in spite of the rumors, the team rallied around Bowen on Tuesday night and gave him their best effort of the season. Thanks to the senior leadership of both Roland McCoy and Darnell King.

McCoy and King would combine for 42 of their team’s 66 points.

‘I know our season hasn’t been going well,” said McCoy after getting off the bus. “Some games we should have won, some games we gave away, but coming into the state playoffs we forgot about that record. Coach said we need to keep that same energy and momentum going into every game.”

McCoy, King and the Broncos said coach Bowen pregame game speech was very inspirational to them.

And in the first half, McCoy came out firing, as he exploded for 14 of his team’s 26 points, en route to a 26-24 lead at half time.

McCoy scored on a series of baskets in the first half in the likes of huge three-pointers and several mid range jumpers. He overwhelmed the WildKits defenders with quick releases and heat checks.

McCoy was so hot from the field at one point during the game, that he stopped and pointed to the sky, after swishing a three-pointer through the net.

In the second half, senior Darnell King, despite of having a soft wrap on his wrist and missing half of the first quarter, still managed to drop 18 points over 24 minutes of play.

Although King was a bit hurt, his teammates Desmond Dunn and Tremaine Gardner would contribute down the stretch and drain several huge free throws for the win.

Final Score: Kenwood 66, Evanston 64.

With the win, the Broncos will play top ranked Orr on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in a non conference match up. Game time to be announced.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 24 points.

Darnell King, Kenwood, 18 points.