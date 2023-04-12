Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kenwood Academy High School and Wells Prep to host free STEM classes for grades 4-12

The Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program will start FREE Spring Classes this Saturday, April 12, 2023, at Kenwood Academy High School (grades 7-12) and Wells Prep (grades 4-6).

The engineering, mathematics, computer science, and science classes are at Kenwood and the mathematics and engineering classes for elementary school students are at Wells Prep.

Classes start Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 9 am.

Note: Our classes are activity based and have a mathematics curriculum in all the classes. The goal is to help close the achievement gap caused by the pandemic.

YOU CAN STILL REGISTER.

Send an email to [email protected]

