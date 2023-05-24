Katie Hall Educational Foundation invites public to annual U.S. President Abraham Lincoln Floral Remembrance Ceremony on July 15, 2023

You are invited to attend the “U.S. President Abraham Lincoln Floral Remembrance Ceremony” sponsored by the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 1:00PM In The Afternoon, Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site, Springfield, Illinois.

While in Springfield, the Program attendees will also visit the Lincoln Home National Historic Site and the Old State Capitol Building. The costs to enter all of the above sites are free.

The Foundation welcomes each of you to Springfield on Saturday, July 15th, as we remember the life, legacy and times of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln in his roles as author of the Emancipation Proclamation, author of the Gettysburg Address, Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Potomac, author of the “House Divided Speech”, 16th President of the United States of America, amongst other major roles.

In 2014, the The Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc. began hosting the “U.S. President Abraham Lincoln Floral Remembrance Ceremony”, where a beautiful floral arrangement is dedicated to the memory of one of America’s greatest leaders. For the past years, the floral arrangements were designed by Allen’s Florist, along with our Official Programs being designed by Gary Printing, Inc. both of Gary (Indiana). This event is approved by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.