Just One Month Left to File Your Individual Income Taxes for the 2020 Tax Season

DOR reminds Hoosiers of the July 15 extended tax deadline

Tax Day is exactly one month away, July 15, and an estimated 500,000 Hoosiers still need to file their individual income taxes, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR).

“We always advise individuals to avoid waiting until the last minute, especially if they are expecting a refund,” suggested DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “For the fastest service, customers should file electronically—not only are returns processed faster, but they are more accurate and secure.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the individual income tax season was extended from the traditional April 15 deadline to July 15 to allow customers more time to file and pay taxes owed. If an individual owes taxes, penalties and interest can be avoided by paying 90% of the tax owed by the July 15 deadline.

Additionally, individual estimated payments with deadlines of April 15 or June 15, 2020, are due on July 15.

Still need to file? The Indiana free file (INfreefile) program is still available to qualifying individuals to file their individual income taxes for free. If an individual’s adjusted gross income was $69,000 or less in 2019, they may be eligible to use the free online software from DOR-certified vendors.

More information on INfreefile may be found on DOR’s website at www.freefile.dor.in.gov.

DOR offers several tax tips to assist individuals when filing their returns to avoid delaying their refund, including:

Print all information in blue or black ink, if filing by paper.

Do not staple any checks or returns.

Don’t duplicate your filing (electronically and by paper), as this will cause processing delays.

Be sure to send all W-2s and 1099s along with your return.

If you receive any correspondence from DOR, respond quickly and accordingly.

A full list of tips can be found on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/5804.htm.

Customers with questions about individual income taxes are encouraged to call DOR’s Customer Service team at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST or by emailing IndividualTaxAssistance@dor.in.gov.