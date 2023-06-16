Juneteenth events and IL Free Day at the Field Museum on June 19

Photo caption: The Juneteenth flag is draped from a balcony in Stanley Field Hall at the Field Museum. © Field Museum

Illinois residents can visit the Field Museum for free on June 19 to celebrate Juneteenth! This year, the Field is highlighting scientist George Washington Carver, who encouraged economic empowerment and independence through sustainable farming practices.

Schedule of Events

Meet our Community Partners

In Stanley Field Hall from 11am—2pm, meet some of our community partners who carry these same empowerment principles forward through their current work in and around Chicago neighborhoods.

Meet a Scientist: Celebrate Juneteenth through Museum Collection

In the Grainger Science Hub from 11am—1pm learn about the legacy of George Washington Carver through specimens he collected early in the Museum’s history.

George Washington Carver Audio tour

Take an audio tour through nine Museum exhibits to how they are connected to George Washington Carver’s research and publications.

Free Admission Guidelines

Tickets for Free Days are only available to Illinois residents on-site and cannot be reserved in advance. Visitors must show Illinois proof of residency.