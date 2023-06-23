J’s Breakfast Club to host “This is Gary” Fest June 24th

After almost 6 months in the new location, J’s Breakfast Club owner Joslyn Kelly will present “This is Gary” Fest on the restaurant grounds at 2601 Broadway, Saturday, June 24th from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Admission to the event is free and will feature vendors, food, music, live performances, comedy, linedancing, face painting, Gary history and more.

The concept of the “This is Gary” Celebration was introduced in summer 2022 with 5 days of activities highlighting various attributes of the Steel City. Kelly saw this year’s daylong festival as a way to introduce the community to the restaurant’s new location while continuing to pay tribute to Gary’s history, talent and people.

“Gary deserves celebration every day,” said Kelly. “This is Gary Fest is one of many ways that we will continue to honor our city, its history and the great people who love this amazing place we call home.”

Since moving to 2601 Broadway, the offerings at J’s have expanded from the food, hours of operation and events. Customers can enjoy a special brunch menu on weekends until 6:00 p.m., live entertainment, guest DJs, a book club, business networking events and private bookings. Signature programs such as Silver Monday (a gathering of patrons age 55 and up with a weekly guest speaker) and Small Business Saturday (showcasing of area entrepreneurs) remain on the calendar.

Vendor and Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, call 219-628-0427 or email [email protected].

About This is Gary

This is Gary is a 501c3 organization working to promote a positive transformation of the narrative of Gary, Indiana beginning with developing the Gateway at Broadway north of I80/94 entering into the heart of the city to be known as Victory Way. DONATIONS ARE WELCOMED!