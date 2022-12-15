Josephine’s Southern Cooking hosting toy, gift and meal giveaways for the holiday

Josephine’s Southern Cooking, the iconic soul food restaurant on Chicago’s south side, will be helping make the holidays brighter for neighborhood families in Chatham, with two events on December 16th and 22nd

On Friday, December 16th Josephine’s becomes the official pick-up location for Toys for Tots, where they will be distributing toys, gift cards and even household items for the whole family. Pick-up times are between 2 pm – 7 pm. Visit the Toys For Tot Chicago website to register.

On December 22, We Women Empowered, a 501©3 organization, will host a holiday gift and meal giveaway. Items will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Josephine Wade has been a fixture in the Chatham community for over 30 years and this holiday toy drive is part of the ethos of the establishment. “We continue to work to give back to this community that has been our home and given us so much,” says Wade. “We look forward to having the community join us this week and next.”

Other partners for this year’s give away are the Breaking Bread Mentoring Program, Greater Chatham Initiative, Herb & Tou, Pigment International, Santa Love, Women Empowered (WE) and Imani.

About Josephine Wade Mother Josephine Wade’s, “Josephine’s Southern Cooking” situated in Chicago’s working-class neighborhood of Chatham, has been a pillar in the community for more than 30 years.

Josephine, with her southern charm and determination to create a better future for her people, established a home for political figures looking for words of wisdom, encouragement, and prayers. Josephine’s was also a safe-haven for at-risk youth and a place where those looking for a job could find employment, but above all, it was the place to come and have a fantastic, down-home, southern meal. Josephine’s is a place where many local and national celebrities called home. Many people called her “Mother” because of her nurturing ways, and in the Spring of 2017, the city of Chicago honored her by naming 79th Street Mother Josephine Wade Way.