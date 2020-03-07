Job Fair set for Wednesday, March 18th at the Gary EnVision Center

WorkOne Northwest Indiana, AARP, Goodwill, National Able, and the Gary EnVision Center are partnering to host a Job Fair in Gary. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm at the Gary EnVision Center—on the second floor of the Gary Housing Authority building located at 578 Broadway.

The job fair is open to the public where over 30 employers and community organizations are registered to attend. Employers will be promoting a range of entry-level to experienced positions, while community organizations will be providing information on their resources and services available.

Jobseekers interested in attending are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and dress in business professional attire. Anyone needing assistance to prepare for the event can stop by a WorkOne Center. Assistance is free. For a list of WorkOne locations visit www.gotoworkonenw.com or call 1-877-607-0680.

For more information about the job fair please contact Liz Negron-Haniford at 219-462-2940 ext. 1038 or by email at lnegron-haniford@gotoworkonenw.com.