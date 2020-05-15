Jet’s Pizza helps Roseland and other hospitals

Buy a pizza, give a pizza! extended through May 31

Pizza lovers can help Jet’s Pizza feed those leading the fight against COVID-19 at several local charities and hospitals by purchasing a pizza for pickup or delivery.

Having already donated more than 1,000 pizzas to charitable organizations in April and looking to pay it forward to essential workers throughout Chicago during Illinois’ elongated stay-at-home order through May 31, Jet’s Pizza is extending its new “Buy A Pizza, Give A Pizza” initiative for guests to enjoy.

For every large, regularly priced pizza purchased from select Jet’s Pizzas Chicago locations on Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of May, using code FRONTLINE, the local stores will donate a pizza to a Chicago organization helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefiting organizations include Rush University Medical Center, University of Illinois Medical Center at Chicago, Illinois Masonic Hospital, Roseland Community Hospital, Ingalls Hospital, Common Pantry, Metropolitan Family Services, One Patient – Global Health Initiative, Catholic Charities and more.

Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago’s Roseland community on the far South Side recently received pizzas from Jet’s, and it is also noted as being the first South Side hospital to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing, which began earlier last month. According to ABC 7 Chicago News, on Friday, May 8, Roseland released two patients who had successfully beat the virus with the help and care of the frontline workers at that hospital.

Those released to great fanfare were 34-year-old LeVan Herron and 39-year-old Marie Perkins, who said, “I had bad headaches and my joints seemed like they were locking up on me. I thought I wasn’t going to make it.” Perkins further stated that she thought she contracted the virus from someone who was caring for someone with COVID-19.

Illinois State Senator Dick Durbin, who was also on hand, spoke about racial disparities across the region and supported the work at Roseland.

“If we are going to move beyond where we are today, testing is essential. Roseland has to remain open, especially during this pandemic.”

To help Jet’s Pizza help others in the community by providing food for those workers who are committed to taking care of patients across Chicago, consider ordering from one of these participating Jet’s Pizza Chicago locations, which include River North, 207 W. Superior St. (312-465-2280); Lakeview, 2811 N. Ashland Ave. (773-857-2080); West Loop, 1025 W. Madison St. (312-586-7290); Wicker Park/Buck Town, 1811 W. North Ave. (773-904-8283); South Loop, 1144 S. Wabash Ave. (773-249-6508); Irving Park, 3951 N. Kimball Ave. (773-993-1111) and (Logan Square), 3510 W. Armitage St. (773-905-5387).

To participate, guests may place their order for contactless delivery or curbside pickup online or over the phone.

For more information, visit www.jetspizza.com and follow Jet’s Pizza® on social media.