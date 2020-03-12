Jazz star player Donovan Mitchell, becomes second player to test positive for coronavirus in past 24 hours

By Joseph Phillips

Sports Editor

After Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11, his teammate and franchise star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the virus on Thursday, March 12.

According to league sources, Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings.

And since then, a Jazz teammate has tested positive.

As of Crusader press time, Mitchell has become the second player to test positive for the virus in the last two days.