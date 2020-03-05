Jay-Z Has a Fund Worth a Cool $85 Million… and He Trying to Give it to You

By NDSMITH, The Source

Do you have a thriving consumer-based business and it is in need of a quick little jolt of money? Well, then perhaps you should tap Mr. Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and his Marcy Venture Partners firm to see if you qualify as a candidate for their latest round of investment. Word on the street, he giving out the dough!

According to Forbes, the rapper/mogul’s Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) has been able to raise $85 million to place in a fund with one purpose: To invest in others. Established in 2018 and founded by Carter, former Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown and magic money man Larry Marcus, 54 investors came to the table for the first round of funding. While many know JAY-Z and Jay Brown from over 30 years in the business, few know who Marcus is.

According to CultureBanx, he is an experienced investor who got the early jump on brands like Pandora and Netflix.

The businesses that they are considering have to already be thriving, be consumer-driven and in need of immediate financial support to reach their “next level.”

They have already helped a few people take their business to the next level. No surprise here, but Rihanna was blessed by the group.

MVP invested in Hip-Hop’s Bad Girl’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line, as they contributed about $70 million funding into the brand. To date, the lingerie company has more than doubled that, earning an estimated annual revenue of $150 million.

According to MVP’s Crunchbase profile, “the firm has a passion for building game-changing consumer businesses and mass-market brands that resonate with culture across products and services, media and technology.”

This article originally appeared in The Source.