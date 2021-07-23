fbpx
Friday, July 23, 2021
HomeChicagoEntertainmentJahkil Jackson headlines Chicago’s Young Biz Kid Day
ChicagoCommunityEntertainment

Jahkil Jackson headlines Chicago’s Young Biz Kid Day

By Raymond Ward
0
352
JAHKIL JACKSON
JAHKIL JACKSON PROUDLY holds his donation from Walmart, which he will use to help others.

The New 411

The Hyde Park community recently celebrated its Young Biz Kid Day, which featured a marketplace as part of a national effort to celebrate and support kid-owned businesses. Young Biz Kid Day is an annual, experiential program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own businesses via a community-wide event. The event is held in multiple cities, presented by young entrepreneurs who are making amazing strides in business.

Presented by teen entrepreneur, activist, author and founder of “Project I Am,” Jahkil Jackson, the Chicago marketplace was hosted at The Connect Gallery in Hyde Park. The event featured 10 local kid vendors, including A & K Lemonade (who had a successful sellout), Chicago Kid Apparel, Smart Guy Style, Harpix Visions 360, Ije’s World, Glow Up Custom Apparel, KS Jewels, London’s Creations, Alyssia’s Dream and Creatively Mariyah.

Jahkil Jackson
A PATRON DECIDES on his purchase from Jahkil Jackson during the recent Young Biz Kid Day.

Jahkil is known for his passion for supporting the homeless via Project I Am, the organization he started at eight years old. He has since distributed thousands of blessing bags, coordinated in person and via virtual packing parties with kids across the globe, and he has been recognized by the likes of President Obama, Disney, and more.

His organization recently received a $2,000 donation from Walmart, which will help with his vision. “I am thankful for my many blessings [and] Walmart for believing in my mission. This donation will help make over 500 blessing bags for those in need,” Jahkil said on Instagram. He also most recently appeared on an episode of NBC’s “Chicago PD,” as well.

Jahkil’s tagline is “Don’t Wait to Be Great,” and he lives by it with the great work he does in the world, all while encouraging his peers to go for their dreams and aspirations now. The kid-owned businesses included in the marketplace attracted more than 60 visitors and offered products, such as Power Pillows, apparel and accessories, buttons, backpacks, and more. Young authors, Jahkil and Akyssia Duda also sold copies of their books during the marketplace.

Sounds were provided by teen DJ, DJ X2, and Harper’s 360 photo booth was a hit among featured vendors and patrons. For information about Project I Am, visit [https://officialprojectiam.com].

Previous articleFormer Chicago Alderman and Cook County Commissioner Robert Shaw Succumbs at Age 83 To Cancer
Next articleCareSource Invests $1 Million to Support Housing Stability in Indiana
Raymond Ward
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

© Chicago Crusader