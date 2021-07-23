Jahkil Jackson headlines Chicago’s Young Biz Kid Day

The Hyde Park community recently celebrated its Young Biz Kid Day, which featured a marketplace as part of a national effort to celebrate and support kid-owned businesses. Young Biz Kid Day is an annual, experiential program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own businesses via a community-wide event. The event is held in multiple cities, presented by young entrepreneurs who are making amazing strides in business.

Presented by teen entrepreneur, activist, author and founder of “Project I Am,” Jahkil Jackson, the Chicago marketplace was hosted at The Connect Gallery in Hyde Park. The event featured 10 local kid vendors, including A & K Lemonade (who had a successful sellout), Chicago Kid Apparel, Smart Guy Style, Harpix Visions 360, Ije’s World, Glow Up Custom Apparel, KS Jewels, London’s Creations, Alyssia’s Dream and Creatively Mariyah.

Jahkil is known for his passion for supporting the homeless via Project I Am, the organization he started at eight years old. He has since distributed thousands of blessing bags, coordinated in person and via virtual packing parties with kids across the globe, and he has been recognized by the likes of President Obama, Disney, and more.

His organization recently received a $2,000 donation from Walmart, which will help with his vision. “I am thankful for my many blessings [and] Walmart for believing in my mission. This donation will help make over 500 blessing bags for those in need,” Jahkil said on Instagram. He also most recently appeared on an episode of NBC’s “Chicago PD,” as well.

Jahkil’s tagline is “Don’t Wait to Be Great,” and he lives by it with the great work he does in the world, all while encouraging his peers to go for their dreams and aspirations now. The kid-owned businesses included in the marketplace attracted more than 60 visitors and offered products, such as Power Pillows, apparel and accessories, buttons, backpacks, and more. Young authors, Jahkil and Akyssia Duda also sold copies of their books during the marketplace.

Sounds were provided by teen DJ, DJ X2, and Harper’s 360 photo booth was a hit among featured vendors and patrons. For information about Project I Am, visit [https://officialprojectiam.com].