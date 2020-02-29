IU Northwest plans Freshman to Physician and Law Seminar Feb. 29

Underrepresented high school and undergraduate students invited to explore careers, speak with professionals, and more

In celebration of Black History Month, POP on Youth Violence, Inc., the IU School of Medicine-Northwest, and IU Northwest Admissions are hosting a Freshman to Physician & Law Seminar offered to all high school grade levels of underserved & underrepresented minority students.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. for the all-day conference set for Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Bruce W. Bergland Auditorium, Savannah Center.

The day will include:

Interactive sessions with different “cases”

Discussions with pre-med and medical students, as well as with local medical doctors, dentists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and lawyers

Tours of the IU School of Medicine – Northwest

The event is a partnership with Project Outreach and Prevention’s (POP) Health Professional Enrichment Program to increase the number of underserved, underrepresented high school students choosing careers in medicine, dentistry, and allied health professions.

Indiana University Northwest offers the premier pre-health professions program in Northwest Indiana. The IU School of Medicine – Northwest – Gary (IUSM-NW-G), located on the same campus, is the region’s only medical school. The IU Northwest College of Arts and Sciences offers pre-professional tracks in medicine, dentistry, optometry, physical and occupational therapy, pharmacy, physician assistant and veterinary science. Students may pursue these studies in connection with four-year degree programs in biology, chemistry or psychology, which are the most popular pre-professional study tracks at IU Northwest.

Lunch is provided for registered guests. For more information, contact Candace Rayburn or Kevin Smith at (219) 980-6991. To register, visit www.iun.edu/adm-events.

About Indiana University Northwest

One of eight campuses of Indiana University, IU Northwest is located in metropolitan Northwest Indiana, approximately 30 miles southeast of Chicago and 10 miles from the Indiana Dunes National Park. The campus has a diverse student population of approximately 4,000 degree-seeking students and 1,500 dual-credit students. The campus offers Associate, Baccalaureate and Master’s degrees in a variety of undergraduate, graduate and pre-professional degree options available from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Health and Human Services, the School of the Arts, the School of Business and Economics, and the School of Education. The campus is also host to IU School of Medicine-Northwest-Gary, which actively involves students in research and local healthcare needs through its four-year medical doctorate program. IU Northwest emphasizes high-quality teaching, faculty and student research and engagement on campus and in the community. As a student-centered campus, IU Northwest is committed to academic excellence characterized by a love of ideas and achievement in learning, discovery, creativity and engagement. Indiana University Northwest is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to achieving excellence through diversity. The University actively encourages applications from women, minorities, veterans, persons with disabilities, and members of other underrepresented groups.