IU Northwest invites high school seniors to get a jump start on college with virtual event

Zoom sessions on July 14 and 15 include opportunities to speak to admissions counselors

Indiana University Northwest’s Office of Admissions invites high school students, and specifically rising senior students, to learn more about the college admissions process at an upcoming virtual event hosted by admissions counselors.

The Junior JumpStart Virtual Event is set for Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15. The event is open to all high school students, but optimized for those heading into their senior year.

This year’s event will cover four different topics offered over two days.

During the “True Cost of Attending College” sessions, Fred Jackson from 21st Century Scholars will join to discuss the 21st Century Scholarship and answer any questions that scholars and or parents might have.

The meetings will take place over the Zoom meeting platform. The schedule of times and topics are:

Tuesday, July 14

10 a.m. – Campus Visits in a New Era and True Cost of Attending College; and

2 p.m. – Finding Your Best Fit School and Preparing for a Rewarding Career

Wednesday, July 15

10 a.m. – Finding Your Best Fit School and Preparing for a Rewarding Career; and

2 p.m. – Campus Visits in a New Era and True Cost of Attending College

Each session runs about 30 to 45 minutes in total. Admissions counselors will discuss each topic for about 15-20 minutes and then open the meeting for questions and answers.

To learn more and register, visit iun.edu/admissions/news-events.

For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 219-980-6991 or admit@iun.edu.