Indiana University Northwest’s CURE offers free and low-cost courses on computers, gardening, smartphones, and more

Free and low-cost courses on computers, gardening, smartphones and more offered through the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence

Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) offers a variety of non-credit courses and educational programs that aim to assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives as we face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities.



CURE offers a variety of learning opportunities for all ages through its Community Garden, Senior University and Adult Education programs. CURE is enrolling now for June and July summer sessions.



IUN Community Garden: The Gem of Chicago Wilderness

5:30-7 p.m.; Thursday, June 15

Zoom meeting

Registration deadline: noon, June 14

Free and open to adults of all ages



In this session, Dr. Spencer Cortwright, associate professor in the Department of Biology at IU Northwest, will discuss the ecology and restoration of a great ecological region of the U.S. — the Chicago Wilderness area! Dr. Cortwright will explain how the ecological quality of an area is quantified as well as how our area became such an ecological gem. He will provide examples of our most wondrous habitats and discuss exciting opportunities for restoration.



IUN Community Garden: Urban Places, Green Spaces

12-1 p.m.; Wednesday, June 28

Zoom meeting

Registration deadline: noon, June 17

Free and open to adults of all ages



Join Amanda Anderson, conservation practitioner with The Southern Lake Michigan Rim Project, The Nature Conservancy Indiana, for this live Zoom session to learn about urban conservation. This session will cover the evolution of nature with the growing infrastructure in Northwest Indiana, discovering green spaces and how you connect with nature at home and in your surrounding community.



IUN Community Garden: Prepare your Garden for the Fall with Healthy Soil

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Tuesday, July 18

Zoom meeting

Registration deadline: noon, July 17

Free and open to adults of all ages



Join Marian M. Rodriguez-Soto, urban soil health specialist, and Tatiana Gil, district conservationist, for this live Zoom session to learn about how to prepare for your fall garden with crop rotation and cover crops. This session will cover scheduling a fall garden, crop rotations to avoid, best cover crops to plant in the fall and resources and programs available for producers on these topics.



Senior University: Meet the Computer

12-2 p.m.; Fridays, July 7, 14 and 21

In-person at Crown Point Community Library

Registration deadline: noon, June 28

Free and open to adults ages 55+



Ready to take that first step and learn about computers? Join Victoria Travis at the Crown Point Community Library for a three-part introduction to computers. These sessions will introduce new computer users to the components that make up a computer system and provide instructions for navigating with a mouse and keyboard. We will also cover basic skills for using Windows 10, such as opening programs/applications and using the Start menu. A laptop and mouse will be provided for these hands-on sessions.



Senior University: Decluttering Your Android Smartphone/Tablet

2-4 p.m.; Tuesday, July 11

Concurrent via Zoom and in-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: noon, July 29

Free and open to adults ages 55+



Join Brittany Taylor on Zoom or in-person at IUN to learn how to declutter your Android smartphone and/or tablet. The session will provide step-by-step instructions for freeing-up storage space, such as how to delete unnecessary apps, upload photos to a computer and more. We will also discuss how to clear personal data from a device that is ready for replacement and ways to properly dispose of/recycle it. In-person participants should bring the smartphone and/or tablet they would like to declutter and/or clear of personal data.



Senior University: Business Building Basics

3-4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, July 12, 19 and 26

Zoom meetings

Registration deadline: noon, July 11

Free and open to adults ages 55+



This three-part Zoom series will provide aspiring entrepreneurs with resources they can use to start living their dream of business ownership. Led by Tavetta Patterson, entrepreneur and author, these sessions will provide participants with a business plan template, an entrepreneur’s guide for doing business, tools to help focus products and services and strategies for building a debt-free business as well as a successful team.



Senior University: Decluttering Your iPhone/iPad

2-4 p.m.; Thursday, July 13

Concurrent via Zoom and in-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: noon, June 29

Free and open to adults ages 55+



Join Brittany Taylor on Zoom or in-person at IUN to learn how to declutter your iPhone and/or iPad. The session will provide step-by-step instructions for freeing-up storage space, such as how to delete unnecessary apps, upload photos to a computer and more. We will also discuss how to clear personal data from a device that is ready for replacement and ways to properly dispose of/recycle it. In-person participants should bring the iPhone and/or iPad they would like to declutter and/or clear of personal data.



Senior University: Contemporary Jazz Pianists: Part 2

6-7:30 p.m.; Monday, July 24 and Thursday, July 27

Zoom meetings – with the option to dial in by phone

Registration deadline: noon, July 21

Free and open to adults ages 55+



These jazz history sessions will continue our exploration of the jazz piano masters who are practicing their art at this present time. Join jazz pianist Billy Foster as we listen to and study the backgrounds of old favorites like Herbie Hancock, Ahmad Jamal, Joanne Brackeen and Kenny Barron, as well as the younger generation pianists such as Gerald Clayton, Emmet Cohen, Christian Sands and many others in between.



Adult Education/Senior University: Aging Happily

1:30-2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, July 18

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: noon, July 10

Free and open to adults of all ages



Join Sandra Murray of Humana at IU Northwest for this in-person session about aging happily. During this session, we will discuss myths and facts about aging and how you can embrace the gifts of aging. We will also cover habits that may speed up aging and tips to help you age well.



Adult Education: Fundamental Courses

24/7 access; all classes start new every month

Cost varies; courses for adults and young adults/teens



Online fundamental courses are informative, fun and convenient. Fundamental courses include instructor-led courses and self-paced tutorials.



Instructor-led courses run for six weeks with monthly start dates and feature an instructor-moderated discussion board so that you can interact with your classmates. Self-paced tutorials are designed for completely independent learning without instructor moderation and can be started at any time.



Complete any course entirely from home, at any time of the day or night. Popular courses include Speed Spanish, Accounting Fundamentals, Introduction to Microsoft Excel and A-to-Z Grant Writing



Adult Education: Career Training Programs

24/7 Access; start at any time

Cost varies; courses for adults



These online, open-enrollment Career Training Programs are designed to provide the skills necessary to acquire professional-level positions for many in-demand occupations. Our programs are designed by a team of professionals from each respective field, providing you with effective web-based learning programs. Instructors/mentors are actively involved in your online learning experience, responding to any questions or concerns, encouraging and motivating you to succeed.



Adult Education: Comprehensive Career Tracks

24/7 Access; start dates vary

Cost varies; courses for adults



These online Career Track programs offer students a chance to hone their skills in a variety of professions — from the arts to healthcare to web development. All programs are available in a self-paced format and have opportunities for national certification, externship placement and/or career support.



Enroll, learn more or view all Comprehensive Career Tracks.>IU 2030: Service to our State and Beyond

IU Northwest will improve the lives of the people and economic vitality of Northwest Indiana and beyond by fostering and strengthening collaborative relationships that promote, build and sustain the well-being of the campus and our communities.

About the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence

The Center for Urban and Regional Excellence at Indiana University Northwest engages the university and the community in partnerships that jointly formulate programs and policies to support thriving Northwest Indiana communities. The Center works collaboratively with organizations in all sectors to address challenges and co-create solutions in diverse areas including economic development, government efficiency, nonprofit leadership development, public safety, transportation policy, environmental sustainability, health disparities, and arts and culture.

About IU Northwest

One of seven campuses of Indiana University, IU Northwest is located in metropolitan Northwest Indiana, approximately 30 miles southeast of Chicago and 10 miles from the Indiana Dunes National Park. The campus has a diverse student population of approximately 3,500 degree-seeking students and 1,800 dual-credit students and has been recognized by the Department of Education as a minority and Hispanic serving institution. The campus offers Associate, Baccalaureate, and Master’s degrees from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Health and Human Services, the School of Business and Economics, the School of the Arts, and the School of Education. The campus is also host to IU School of Medicine-Northwest-Gary, the region’s only four-year medical doctorate program. As a student-centered campus, IU Northwest is committed to academic excellence characterized by a love of ideas and achievement in learning, discovery, creativity, research, and community engagement. Indiana University Northwest is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to achieving excellence through diversity. The University actively encourages applications from women, minorities, veterans, persons with disabilities, and members of other underrepresented groups.