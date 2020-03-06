Indiana Health officials monitoring 26 people for possible coronavirus

Health officials are monitoring 26 people for possible coronavirus in Indiana.

The individuals have not tested positive but are being monitored for two weeks due to their history of travel or contact with someone who traveled to an affected country. An additional 34 travelers have already been cleared.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box M.D., FACOG says three of those 34 did have symptoms, but tests showed it was an unrelated flu bug.

If Indiana starts to see cases of coronavirus being transmitted from person to person, rather than contracted overseas, Box says the state would issue further recommendations.

The CDC says the immediate risk at this time for Americans to contract the virus.

“This is a time to plan, not to panic,” said Dr. Box. “The situation with this novel coronavirus is changing rapidly, and I know that can cause concern because we don’t have all the answers yet. What we do have, however, is a plan for how to respond if and when COVID-19 comes to Indiana.”

ISDH is working with state, local and federal partners to refine existing pandemic response strategies, which include specific measures to prepare communities to respond to local transmission of the virus.

“Indiana has responded to pandemics before, and we have many tools to keep Hoosiers safe,” Dr. Box added. “While we can’t predict which measures might be necessary, we have trained in their use and can deploy these strategies quickly if the need arises.”

State health officials urge Hoosiers to take common-sense steps to keep from contracting coronavirus. Those steps include washing your hands often, cover your cough and stay home when you are sick.

Indiana has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.