Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle

In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.

Gov. Holcomb is a member of the Republican Party and first assumed office in 2017.

Contributions to Gov. Holcomb

Of the $1.2 million already reported in the 2022 election cycle, 49.8 percent came from the top 10 donors.

Top Donors to Gov. Holcomb (1/1/2021 – 7/15/2022)

The top donor, Eric Holcomb, represents reported contributions received by a Gov. Holcomb candidate committee from another political action committee affiliated with the governor.

Expenditures by Gov. Holcomb

On the expenditures side, Gov. Holcomb reported $1.3 million, with 88.7 percent of all spending going to the 10 payees topping the list.

Top Expenditures by Gov. Holcomb (1/1/2021 – 7/15/2022)

The second payee, listed as Eric Holcomb, represents expenditures reported by Gov. Holcomb’s candidate committee to another political action committee affiliated with the governor.

How Gov. Holcomb’s fundraising compares to other governors

Among elected officials holding the same level of state office, fundraising varies widely. A number of factors, including whether an incumbent officeholder is running for reelection, influence donor activity. Here is how fundraising by Indiana Gov. Holcomb compares to the 10 other governors with campaign finance data available from Transparency USA in 2022:

Fundraising reported by 11 U.S. governors in the 2022 election cycle

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Name of Report Reporting Period Deadline 2021 Annual 1/1/2021 – 12/31/2022 1/19/2022 2022 Q1 & Q2/ July Semiannual 1/1/2022 – 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 2022 Pre-Election 4/8/2022 – 10/14/2022 10/21/2022 2022 Q3 10/14/2022 – 10/24/2022 11/1/2022 2022 Annual 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2022 1/18/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

This article originally appeared on The Center Square.