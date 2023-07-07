Increasing your water intake can help you live longer

By Blair Crane, health enews



It is a known fact that water is necessary for survival. But did you know water has a positive effect on your overall health and potentially your life span? It’s true, water has multiple known health benefits.

Dr. Kristen Cosgrove-Counts, Advocate Medical Group family medicine physician in Aurora, Ill., explains, “Adequate hydration can lower the risk of bladder infections, kidney stones and constipation. Additionally, drinking enough water keeps your skin looking healthy and young.”

A study found that drinking enough water may also decrease your risk of developing chronic diseases and therefore your risk of dying younger from health complications.

With the positive impact that water has on your health, you may be asking yourself – well how much water should I drink daily?

Dr. Counts recommends at least 64 ounces of water a day for an adult. “Another helpful guideline for water intake is to take your weight in pounds and divide it in half to get the number of ounces you should be drinking per day,” she says.

If you are not drinking enough water, dehydration is a concern. Symptoms of dehydration include headaches, elevated heart rate and fatigue.

If you are finding it difficult to drink enough water, here are some helpful tips from Dr. Counts:

Drink a glass of water right when you wake up. Your body is behind on fluids when you wake up because you are not drinking water overnight. Carry water with you. Try using a reusable water bottle or cup to easily refill and keep your water cold. Drink a glass of water before every meal and with your meals. Not everyone finds water appealing, adding some flavor can be beneficial to increase water intake. Try adding fruit slices such as lemons or limes, or even sliced cucumber or mint. Herbal teas (iced or hot) can also contribute to daily water intake. Sparkling non-sweetened water is another way to hydrate.

Your body is made up of about 60% water, so adequate water intake is essential for your body to function. Start drinking more water today, it is never too late!

This article originally appeared on health enews.